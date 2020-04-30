Thursday, May 7, is the National Day of Prayer, which will be held online at Zoom.US. Our nation, our city, our military and our government need every Christian to mark their calendar and spend time in fervent prayer. Your local church can provide you with the meeting number. Please join as a community at 7 p.m.
For the past 34 years, our city has provided opportunities for our community to come together as a whole to pray. We have had prayer breakfasts, city hall meetings and evening prayer meetings. This year, we cannot meet in these ways, but we can pray wherever we are.
The first call to prayer for our nation was in 1775 when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation; the call to prayer has continued through our history, including President Lincoln’s proclamation of a day of “humiliation, fasting and prayer.”
This year when our president became the first president to proclaim a national emergency in every state, he also called for an additional National Day of Prayer.
President Reagan permanently set the date for as the first Thursday of every May. So this year we will have two National Days of Prayer.
Brian Drucker is the Tehachapi area coordinator for National Day of Prayer.
