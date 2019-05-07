When it comes to caring moms, Angela Cooper says her mom is the best. That's why she nominated Theresa (Teri) Harrington for Tehachapi News' annual "Queen of All Moms" Mother's Day Essay Contest.
Each year, Tehachapi News calls for nominations in the annual contest. This year, Harrington was chosen as Queen of all Moms based upon a letter penned by her daughter.
"Throughout my life, my mother, Teri Harrington, has been a 'Queen of All Moms.' However, with 220 words, I will focus on all she has done recently," wrote Cooper.
"I struggle with a rare autoimmune disease and was able to live a fairly normal life during periods of remission. However, when I was sick, she was always there, compassionate and supportive. A few years ago, I was once again home, believing I would soon be back on my feet. However, my body had other ideas."
In addition to caring for herself, Cooper said her mother also cares for her grandmother, Doloress.
Writes Cooper, "Although my mom has been caring for my grandmother in her home for the past 10 years, she is loving, empathetic and doesn't make me feel like an additional burden now that I'm here indefinitely. Whenever I need help with doctors/specialist appointments, tests, procedures or IV therapy, she is always there."
Cooper said that her mother also volunteers with Emmaus, a Christian organization, plays piano at church, and recently, along with her husband, Bill, has helped an older gentleman at church with doctors appointments, medications and bills.
Writes Cooper, "Last year, her appendix ruptured and she almost died. A few months after she returned home from the hospital, she was back to helping everyone. What I find refreshing is the only reason she does all this and so much more is that she really cares and wants to help."
Harrington said caring for a sick child is just part of being a mom.
"You just do the best that you can," said Harrington, adding, "It's just really humbling, and I'm shocked."
If it wasn't for husband's help, Harrington said she couldn't have done it.
Said Harrington, "Bill is an amazing man."
Caring runs in the family as Harrington's other daughter, Alissa Bachara, has taken in her sister's son, Kiernan, and cares for him along with her own four children due to Cooper's illness.
"Alissa is an amazing mother, and if I hadn't of already won, I would have nominated her," laughed Harrington.
A local resident for the past 30 years, local folks might best remember Harrington as a person who worked at Kelcy's Restaurant for 15 years before it closed.
For her win, Harrington received a $50 gift card to Domingo's Mexican Cuisine, courtesy of Tehachapi News.
This year, Tehachapi News selected Debbie Karsgor to receive an honorable mention in the Queen of All Moms contest based on the nomination letter/picture sent to us by her daughter, Elizabeth, 6. Karsgor will receive a $25 gift certificate to Gold Mountain Sports Tavern, courtesy of Tehachapi News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.