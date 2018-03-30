It’s time to dress up your dogs and bring them to the 10th Annual Bark for Life.
For Barb Villasenor, the event organizer, the American Cancer Society Bark for Life event is a fun family pet event for our four-legged friends. Villasenor has planned a “woofunderful” day and wants to welcome everyone to come down and join in the canine companion celebration on April 14th starting at 9 a.m. in Railroad Park.
“This is a great event to celebrate our love for animals,” Villasenor says with a gigantic smile on her face. “My dog, Bear, loves this event and together we celebrate and remember my dog, Keesha, who died of stomach cancer seven years ago.”
In 2009 Villasenor organized and held the first Bark for Life in Tehachapi and hasn’t missed a year since, her dedication to the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life is endless.
The cost or donation is $15 per participant and it all goes to the ACS Relay for Life event which will be held September 22 at Phil Marx Park. The first 100 registered participants will receive a Doggie Bag of doglicious treats. There will also be prizes for best dressed dog and owner, and raffle prizes.
Bark for Life is an American Cancer Society event for our canine caregivers or canine companions. Both humans and animals come together for a couple of hours to celebrate cancer survivors, to honor those lost to cancer, and to fundraise in support the American Cancer Society’s mission of eliminating cancer through research, education, advocacy and service.
“I truly believe that all this research is necessary to help both humans and animals, so I Relay for my dog and my dad who also passed away from cancer in 2009,” said Villasenor. “And I want people to know each time we walk at Bark for Life we are getting that much closer to finding a cure for cancer through research and development,”
“We invite everyone to come down and be part of this fun and irresistible event,” said Villasenor. “We have a great route starting at Railroad Park making a circle through downtown Tehachapi, and we get to spend time with our best friends – our dogs.”
