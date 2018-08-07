The art for this year's Tehachapi Mountain Festival® was created once again through the graphics sparkle of the artists at 'hachapi Tees, serving Tehachapi with a smile since 1989! They no longer have their retail shop, but still serve Tehachapi and beyond at the same phone number 661-822-6999, and email hachapitees@lightspeed.net.
See more info at http://www.hachapitees.com. Scott and son Ray put their heads together to come up with the layout based on the winning theme. Ray created the image with ink, and then finished the final layout, lettering and coloring, using his usual brilliance with Photoshop. Christi, Michelle and Wellington chipped in final editing ideas from the sidelines, adding other useful stuff like snacks and entertainment when needed!
