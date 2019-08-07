Aribella Wheeler is the 13-year-old daughter of Bryan and Jamie Wheeler. She attends a the homeschooling program through Stockdale Christian.
Aribella fell in love with riding only a year and a half ago when she attended horse camp. She enjoys running barrels on her horse Maggie, and loves the sport of rodeo. Aribella is very excited for this opportunity to represent the sport she holds dear to her heart as the 2019 Miss Rodeo Kern County Princess.
She would like to give a big thank you to her sponsors, family and friends as they have made it possible for her to achieve her dreams
