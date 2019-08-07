Bring the whole family to Philip Marx Central Park, where there's something for everyone!! There will be more than 60 vendors of beautiful handmade arts & crafts including jewelry, clothing, leather purses and wallets, photography, quilts, wooden children’s toys, metal yard art, and so much more. In addition, there is a great commercial booth area.
There will be a large variety of local nonprofit organization and commercial food booths with everything from tri-tip and hotlink sandwiches, Thai food, kettle corn, funnel cakes, Soft-Serve ice cream, shaved ice, Acai bowls, pulled pork, Greek gyros, Mexican food, tri-tip sandwiches, baked potatoes and roasted corn on the cob, a beer garden, live entertainment in the park, fun and games for the kids and so much more.
So grab your blanket or lawn chair and spend the day with family and friends in beautiful Central Park. Don’t forget to stop by the Chamber tent and purchase your “Official Mountain Festival T Shirt.” All this will take place at Philip Marx Central Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. ADMISSION IS FREE…...
