Devoted to authentic bluegrass pickin’ and rich gospel-style vocal harmonies, the Bear Mountain Boys offer up a menu of original songs, upbeat gospel hymns, fired-up fiddle tunes, and classic covers in the tradition of Flatt & Scruggs, Bill Monroe and The Dillards.
Scott Sparling pilots the band with rock-solid guitar rhythms and low-down bass vocals. Rick Morgan, an all-around bluegrasser, backs up on guitar and five-string banjo, while reaching those “high lonesome” tenor notes in the vocal harmonies. Dave Brown creates precise bass guitar riffs for the band as he supplies rich vocals in the baritone range. Jim Davis, lead singer, chops a steady backbeat on the mandolin and occasionally lets fly a twin fiddle number with Scott. Rick and Scott have composed several inspired original songs for the band.
Bear Mountain Boys have performed at various events in Kern County including the Merle Haggard Boxcar Festival, Fiddlers Crossing, Tehachapi Mountain Festival, Main Street Farmers Market, Kernville’s Whiskey Flat Days, and Bakersfield’s “Cowboy Church.” In 2014, the Boys released their album, Home to Jordan’s Banks, available on iTunes, Amazon MP3, CD Baby, Spotify and other music-streaming websites. Find them on Facebook and YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.