The Black Gold Cloggers demonstration team, led by Loni O'Donley, is from Bakersfield. The club was established 36 years ago. The members of BGC come from the clogging class that is offered by city of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks.
We meet at Silver Creek Recreation Center, 7011 Harris Road in Bakersfield each Thursday from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. The next beginner class will begin on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. All ages from 7 years on up are welcomed.
You can come any Thursday evening to see what we do. Then, if you think you would like to learn this energetic dance form, come to our beginner class in October. We would love to have you. If you already clog, join our class any time. You can find more information about our club at www.blackgoldcloggers.webs.com.
Clogging is a percussive dance form. We dance to any music with a good eight count beat. You do not need a partner. The dances are cued as in square dancing. Even as a beginner, you will be doing a dance the first evening of class. As you learn more and more steps, you will learn more and more dances. It is a process of building on a foundation. Loni will help you do this.
We enjoy what we do and are excited about dancing at the Tehachapi Mountain Festival again this year. Thank you for having us.
