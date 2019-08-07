The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce will have an Information Tent in Central Park during the Tehachapi Mountain Festival.
Chamber directors and volunteers will be on hand to greet visitors and answer questions.
Visitors will find copies of the Official Tehachapi Mountain Festival Guide containing a schedule of events for the weekend, Mountain Festival T-shirts, Good Time Badges and more. If you are looking for a certain booth, activity, event or just general information about Tehachapi, stop by the information tent in Central Park located in the center of the park by the playground.
LOST AND FOUND
The official Lost & Found area during Mountain Festival is located at the Chamber of Commerce Information Tent in Central Park.
FIRST AID STATION
Dignity Health will be manning the Basic First Aid Station at the 2019 Mountain Festival. They will be ready and waiting to help if visitors get hurt, feel faint, or just need a place to rest.
