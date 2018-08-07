Hello, my name is Courtney Jones and I am your 2018 Miss Rodeo Kern County Princess! I am 14 years old and will be starting my freshman year this fall at Independence High School in Bakersfield.
My passion is rodeo! I enjoy the sport, the western lifestyle and all the hard work that goes along with it. I am a member of the California Junior Cowboys Association. Some events that my Palomino horse Kruzer and I like to compete in are goat tying, barrel racing and pole bending.
I'm also a member of Kern River 4H and Independence FFA. My goal is to attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, compete with their rodeo team and study equine science to become a large animal veterinarian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.