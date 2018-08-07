In the summer of 1970 David Reeves Carpenter moved to Los Angeles, Calif., from Woodstock, Vt. David, and his then partner Buck Gregory, through Third Story Music were signed to Motown Records under the “Natural Resources” label.
After being awarded the Gold Medal for best public service commercial of the year at the “Atlanta Film Festival,” they recorded two albums for Motown, only one of which, called Two Friends, was released.
David and Buck continued writing on and off together until the mid-'90s until they both went their separate ways. In 1980 their hit song "Lady You’re My Rainbow" was recorded by the Hawaiian group The Aliis and maintained number one for two years and is now on a half dozen greatest Hawaiian hit CDs. Original member Danny Couch of The Aliis still performs their hit in Hawaii to this day.
Over the years David has been featured on radio, television, network cable, Internet broadcast and PBS. In 1999 the California Country Music Association named David as LA's Best New Male Country Artist by an independent panel of notable judges and released a single called “Lombardi Ranch,” which played on radio for almost 20 years.
Subsequently he has released three albums: “A Little Bad Luck,” "Love Keeps A Man Young,” and “Under The Influence,” all under the Beer Truck Music label.
His current project, a double CD, is titled “Modern Traditionalist” and is being released this September at Fiddlers Crossing. David can also be seen here in town at the Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company – Souza Vineyard, and at Imbibe in Bakersfield.
In 2010, David’s song “The Bakersfield Sound” became the most requested song by an independent artist on an independent label on KUZZ radio…. ever.
