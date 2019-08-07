56th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival: Dog ordinance Contributed by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Dogs are prohibited in Central Park during public gatherings, according to Ordinance #79-02-441. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save This Week's e-Edition Subscribe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWalmart changes time of Aug. 7 grand openingROBERT PRICE: The little toy store that could is ready for WalmartWalmart to host grand opening Aug. 7Tehachapi City Council declines to place 'In God We Trust' decals on police vehiclesPHOTO GALLERY: Tehachapi High class of '69 holds 50-year reunion at Kelcy'sHealth Department shuts King of Siam for cockroach violationsLightning strikes twice at Oak Tree Country ClubPHOTO GALLERY: New Walmart Supercenter opens its doors, hosts grand opening ceremonyTPD: Probation search leads to discovery of large quantity of methamphetamineWalmart announces a tentative opening date for August Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Traffic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.