55th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival: Dog ordinance Contributed by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Dogs are prohibited in Central Park during public gatherings, according to Ordinance #79-02-441. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save This Week's e-Edition Subscribe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOrganic recycling for businesses slated to be started by Waste ManagementAgriculture in Tehachapi still thriving, even as large companies come inDwain Allen Peters, 1968-2018See it to believe it: Ground breaks at new Walmart siteLetter to the editor: Parks' managers ideas won't be paid for on my dimePen in Hand: Tehachapi Oldtimers Reunion: more than half a century of celebrating life in TehachapiJanice Marie Conley, 1932–2018Tehachapi High announces orientation schedulePoor air quality throughout San Joaquin Valley with smoke from firesJuly was second hottest month on record in Tehachapi ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Traffic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.