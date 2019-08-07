At Dignity Health, we know humankindness lives at 4,000 feet. That’s why we’re proud to be sponsoring this year’s Tehachapi Mountain Festival. Our health experts and staff are looking forward to spending a fun-filled weekend with thousands of our closest friends. And while we know you’re there for the music, food, shopping, and more — we hope you’ll stop by the Dignity Health booth, say hi, and learn a little more about how we can work together to make the community a healthier place.
In addition to seeing some friendly faces — we’ll be giving away some cool Dignity Health swag and you can get a free health screening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Screenings include blood pressure check, cholesterol, glucose, and body mass index. We’re also hosting a basic First Aid Station next to the Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce Booth, although we hope you don’t need it.
Tehachapi is a vibrant, welcoming community that takes care of each other. And Dignity Health is here to take care of you and your family. Our newest medical clinic in Tehachapi opened in early 2019 and offers primary care, chronic disease management, women’s health and wellness, and pediatrics. In addition to offering immunizations and vaccines, we also treat sports injuries and provide school physicals. Our goal is to provide quality care in a convenient location with extended hours from 8:00am to 7:00pm seven days a week. Visit us online dhmf.org/Tehachapi, call us at 661.822.2530, or stop by at 707 West Valley Road.
Dignity Health Medical Group - Tehachapi is part of the Dignity Health family along with Mercy and Memorial Hospitals in Bakersfield. As the largest health care provider in Kern County, we offer comprehensive, specialized services including burn care, pediatric services including the area’s only PICU and ER just for kids, nationally recognized heart and stroke care, women’s health, robotic surgery, and comprehensive orthopedic services. The Advanced Care Wellness team works with employers all over Kern County to design customized worksite wellness, health and safety plans.
Now that you know a little more about us, stop by our booth at Tehachapi Mountain Festival and say hello!
