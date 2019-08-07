Flex it Pink fitness studio is a locally owned and operated all women’s fitness studio that offers 6 a.m. small group training classes along with 5:30 p.m. classes Monday-Thursday taught by amazing women of the Tehachapi community.
A small quaint atmosphere for women to encourage and motivate one another.
Flex it Pink is known for their virtual 5k’s all over the world and efforts in supporting local nonprofit organizations through their events. Try your first week for free on us anytime!
