Gary Jones was born in 1955 in Duncan, Okla., and is proud to be an Okie.
Gary has been a professional musician and songwriter most of his life. Gary attended sound masters recording engineering schools in North Hollywood where he received a degree in live sound and recording engineering way back in 1983. His teacher was Brian Inglesby who has taught the business of recording engineer from the beginning of electrical recording.
After graduating from recording engineering school, Gary found his first job at Amigo Studios in North Hollywood. There he fine-tuned his recording skills as a professional. Since then, Gary has done many gigs running live sound for many great bands.
Gary has been playing guitar and bass guitar for 50-plus years. He started studying theory at the age of 38. He is now 63 years of age and is looking forward to his 10th year at the Mountain Festival as master of ceremonies.
Gary has lived in Tehachapi for 20-plus years and calls Tehachapi his home. He is looking forward to serving the people of Tehachapi one more time at this year‘s Mountain Festival. Hope to see you all there!
