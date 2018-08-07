The Mountain Festival Committee has reserved an area on East E Street, in front of the Tehachapi Unified School District Offices, for handicap parking. Designated handicap parking is also available at the rodeo grounds.
Only vehicles with appropriate state-issued markings may park in these areas. Violators could face a $250 - $1,000 citation.
Alley parking in Tehachapi is prohibited and will be strictly enforced and subject to a citation, according to Ordinance #10-28-070D.
