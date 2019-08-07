The Mountain Festival Committee has reserved an area on East E Street, in front of the Tehachapi Unified School District offices, for handicap parking. Designated handicap parking is also available at the rodeo grounds.
Only vehicles with appropriate state issued markings may park in these areas. Violators could face a $250 - $1,000 citation.
Alley parking in Tehachapi is prohibited and will be strictly enforced and subject to a citation, according to Ordinance #10-28-070D.
