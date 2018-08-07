Holly Cecil was born and raised in Bakersfield. From a young age she was taught the western way of life of hard work and determination. This fueled a desire to compete in many rodeos since the young age of 4 like her family before her.
Holly was a part of the California High School Rodeo Association and is also heavily involved in FFA.
Through these experiences she learned valuable life lessons and leadership skills. This in turn made her want to run for the title of Miss Rodeo Kern County. Holly is looking forward to her year with her amazing new court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.