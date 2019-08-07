From all the members of the Parade Committee, we wish everyone the best during the Tehachapi Mountain Festival. To put on the parade, it takes many hours of planning and preparation. It is through the hard work of the committee members that we are enabled to put on such an event.
This year we expect about 5,000 people to attend and about 100 entries to participate. The entries range from equestrians to commercial floats and color guards.
The parade committee is made up of several different task groups. Entry, which makes sure that all the participants are checked in and lined up correctly. Equestrian, which handles all aspects of the equestrian groups, checking in, lining up and judging. Route, which makes sure the parade keeps going with few interruptions. All this is done by a great group of dedicated volunteers.
Come see the local celebrities, fun floats, high school band, horses, clowns and much more. The entries will be judged, and trophies awarded to winners. The parade route is from Kmart down F Street. Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.
For parade participants, check in begins at 7:30 a.m. at Mountain View & E streets, behind Kmart.
So, sit back and enjoy the morning in the great mountain air of Tehachapi and watch the parade go by.
