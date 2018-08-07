My name is Madison LoCascio and I am 17 years old. This was my first time running in a pageant and I cannot be more excited to represent Kern County as Jr. Queen!
My love of horses and rodeo has been a defining part of my life. I plan to attend Feather River College after high school to get my degree in equine studies.
After college it is my plan to run a training and rehabilitation center for people and horses. Most importantly I am looking forward to educating people about rodeo and bringing more kids to the sport.
