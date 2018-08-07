My name is Maia Elly Lane and I am 3 years old. When I am not hanging out with my “big friends” and learning to take care and ride “my tiny horse Flash” I love to “dance-dance,” play soccer and of course learn my numbers and ABCs with my mom and dad.
I am a great big sister and I love to help my mom around the house whether it’s with cleaning or cooking.
When I grow up I want to be a doctor like Doc McStuffins so I can take care people with “booboos.”
I am so excited to be the Miss Rodeo Kern County Tiny Princess and I can’t wait for the experiences and fun I am going to have.
