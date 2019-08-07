Hello, my name Maycee Jean Boronda and I was born on Feb. 2, 2011. I am getting ready to start third grade and I love to read. I finished second grade with a 4.0 GPA.
My favorite color is sky blue and I love reading. I am learning to ride and taking horseback lessons, and when we have time I enjoy fishing and camping with my family.
Lately I’ve been pretty busy with my rodeo season. I was so honored to win Miss Rodeo Kern County Tiny Princess at this year’s Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo on the 4th of July. I am the third of four children with two older brothers, Christian and Dylan, and I love being big sister to baby Makynlee.
I am so excited for school to start because I love learning and can’t wait to continue with my rodeo career!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.