Stop by the V.F.W during Mountain Festival weekend.
Friday night – Aug. 17
Start your weekend with live music and dancing.
Saturday night – Aug. 18
Come and enjoy a delicious dinner, then dance the night away under the stars to another one of your favorite country bands.
Dinner is served starting at 6 p.m. The V.F.W. is located at 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd. For more information, please call 661-822-7500.
Everyone is welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.