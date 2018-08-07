Stop by the V.F.W during Mountain Festival weekend.

Friday night – Aug. 17

Start your weekend with live music and dancing.

Saturday night – Aug. 18

Come and enjoy a delicious dinner, then dance the night away under the stars to another one of your favorite country bands.

Dinner is served starting at 6 p.m. The V.F.W. is located at 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd. For more information, please call 661-822-7500.

Everyone is welcome.