The excitement of the Carnival will again be part of Mountain Festival. The rides, the lights, the fun! There will be rides and fun for all ages. The Carnival will be located at the corner of Robinson and D streets south of the school district offices.
Carnival hours are Friday, Aug. 17 from 6–11 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 18 from noon–11 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 19, from noon–9 p.m.
Presale tickets at a reduced price are available at the Chamber Office. Presale tickets will be 20 tickets for $15; at the carnival booth ticket prices will be 1 ticket for $1.25, 20 tickets for $20 and 50 tickets for $40.
Sunday, Aug. 19, will be “Pay One Price” day. The presale price for a wristband that will enable you to ride as often as you like from noon to 8 p.m. will be $25; on Sunday at the carnival ticket booth the cost is $30. Wrist bands are good for Sunday, Aug. 19 only.
Come by the Chamber office and get your Carnival presale tickets at a reduced price. The last day to purchase your tickets and wristbands at this special price will be Thursday, Aug. 16 at 3 p.m. The Chamber office is located at 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Office hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed for lunch from 1–2 p.m. Please note that hours are subject to change for Chamber events.
For more information, call 661-822-4180.
