Mountain Festival brings the quiet little town of Tehachapi into a full bloom of family fun time. From festival activities in the park to the flag waving, cheering crowds lining the parade route, Mountain Festival is sure to please one and all. One of the many highlights of Mountain Festival is the two-day PRCA rodeo hosted by the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association.
Celebrating 56 years of providing our community and the surrounding communities of Kern County, TMRA is proud to announce our 2019 Mountain Festival PRCA Rodeo will be held on Friday, Aug. 16th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds at 601 South Dennison Road.
A piece of American history, the modern sport of rodeo can be traced back to the 1700s when cowboys from local ranches gathered together to show their roping and riding skills. The duties on these early ranches included branding, roping, horse breaking, riding and much more. These ranch chores have evolved directly into today’s rodeo events of tie-down roping, team roping, and bronc riding. In a tribute to this American history our rodeo will begin with a fan favorite of ranch bronc riding with cowboys from our local ranches.
Cowboys from across the country will come to Tehachapi to compete in events like bronc riding, calf tying, team roping and bull riding. Providing our specialty entertainment this year is the one and only Bobby Kerr. Bobby has been featured on “The Mustang Millionaire” and is a PRCA Specialty Act of the Year winner.
Our Barrel Man this year is the multi-winning PRCA Barrel Man of year winner Justin Rumford. We will also have preshow entertainment provided by Rodeo 101, with mini bulls being ridden by youth cowboys; this will start 45 minutes before show time each day. This year the rodeo athletes will be competing for a $25,000 purse. The dollars and the need to earn points toward the “Ram Rodeo California Circuit Finals” and the “Wrangler National Finals Rodeo” berths will again bring top rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from near and far to our community to compete in our rodeo.
Bringing us our stock again is the Four Star Rodeo Company out of Cottonwood, Calif. They will be providing world-class rough stock that will be bucking hard and kicking high to assure plenty of rodeo excitement. This rodeo stock is nationally known and awarded as some of the best in the business. Talented bullfighters and pick-up men round out the arena crew.
On hand to greet the rodeo fans is the newly crowned Miss Rodeo Kern County and her court.
Friday, Aug. 16 our cowboys will help us raise awareness for breast cancer by being “Tough Enough To Wear Pink.” The “Tough Enough To Wear Pink” campaign was created by Terry Wheatley, a breast cancer survivor. The TETWP campaign has been adopted by the western community and many PRCA rodeos across the country. Please show your support by wearing pink to that evening performance.
The gates open two hours early so our rodeo fans can pick a seat on our wonderful arena bleachers where every spot affords our viewers with great rodeo action. Come early to browse “vendor’s row” where our fans can get their rodeo “bling” on. Items from jeans to jewelry and for horse to house will be available, along with food and drink for all ages. Don’t forget the popular dollar dig for kids 8 and under, with paid admission, will happen during each performance.
The Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association is committed to preserving and promoting the “Western Way of Life” and producing quality family rodeo entertainment at affordable prices. TMRA is a nonprofit organization that strives to promote western values and goals fitting of the true American icon, the cowboy.
They support the community and other nonprofit organizations in our area through the staging of multiple events throughout the year, including trail rides, the “Benz Bad Bulls Tour,” and several Junior Rodeos. TMRA is proud of the return to our roots of Junior Rodeo and has had a very successful season so far seeing as many as 100 cowboy kids participate at the rodeos. The association believes that the Junior Rodeo program builds a strong foundation of character, discipline, and self esteem in our “CowKids.”
The Tehachapi Rodeo began as a youth rodeo and evolved into an adult amateur rodeo. In 1985, the rodeo joined the ranks of what now includes more than 900 rodeos in 48 states and four Canadian provinces as a pro rodeo sanctioned by the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association) and is celebrating its 23nd year as a Ram Truck sponsored rodeo.
Our association boasts a large group of truly committed volunteers who spent countless hours to create these two spectacular days of rodeo excitement. We are motivated by a deep love for the community, the sport of professional rodeo, our desire to showcase true Western Americana celebrating the “Western Way of Life.”
Pre-sale tickets can be purchased for a $3 discount prior to the day of the rodeo at our local ticket outlets in Tehachapi Albertsons, Hemme Hay in Tehachapi and Lancaster as well as the Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. The Emporium Western Store in Bakersfield and the Boot Barn in both Bakersfield and Lancaster will also have our rodeo tickets for sell. The price of pre-sale tickets will be adults $16 with a special admission ticket price of $12 for seniors 65+, past and active military personal with a military ID, and children ages 5-10. Children under the age of 5 are admitted free with a paid adult. Parking will be $5 and is a fundraiser for the local youth groups. Ticket prices at the gate on the day of the event or through online ticket sales at Eventbrite.com will be $19 for adults; $15 for past and active military, seniors (65+) and children 5-10 with children under the age of 5 are admitted free with a paid adult.
For more information regarding the great sport of rodeo, visit our website at www.tehachapiprorodeo.com or follow us on our Facebook page at Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association
