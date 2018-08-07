"Music, Mountains & Memories" is the theme for the 2018 Tehachapi Mountain Festival®. Thank you, Rob Saranpa, the winner of this year's Mountain Festival Theme Contest.
Presenting the check to Rob is Mountain Festival Chairman Carl Gehricke and Chamber Chairperson of the Board Stephanie Garcia. Rob will be our VIP guest to all events during Mountain Festival, including participation in the parade, tickets to the rodeo, pankcake breakfast and Official Mountain Festival T-shirts featuring his winning theme.
The Mountain Festival theme sets the tone for the entire Festival. Once the theme is established, the logo can be designed. Parade floats are panned based on the theme. The official Mountain Festival T-shirts, posters, brochures and all advertising bear the official logo.
