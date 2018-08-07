I would like to welcome all of you to the 53rd Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival®. Remember this festival would not be possible without the help of the many invaluable volunteers and sponsors. I say a big “Thank You” to all of you. To our many guests, please enjoy all the fun activities we have planned for you.
In addition to the activities at Central Park, please visit the Pancake Breakfast, Carnival, Car Show and the PRCA Rodeo.
— Carl Gehricke, 2018 Mountain Festival Chairman
