The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District will present the Mountain Gallop 5K/10K on Saturday, Aug. 18. Entrants will meet at Philip Marx Central Park. Registration begins at 6 a.m. and the race will start at 7 a.m.
You can register online at www.tvrpd.org.
Early Registration, July 16 - Aug. 16; $40 for 5K / $45 for 10K.
Day of Race Registration, $45 for 5K / $50 for 10K.
Includes championship timing, refreshments, technical race shirt, great course, finisher's medal and awesome swag.
For information, call 661-822-3228.
