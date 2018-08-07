The Muleskinner Revival plays rockabilly music, fund music from the '50s, rock & roll, country and originals. They cover music to be enjoyed by people of all ages. Great for the entire family and for those who love to swing dance and line dance alike.
Band members Lorenzo Ybarra (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Phil Hickerson (lead guitar and vocals), Les Web (upright bass and vocals), and Kevin Clarke (drums and vocals).
For booking, go to 800lbgorillamail.com or call (661) 496-1804.
