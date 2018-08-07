Before heading to any of the Festival events on Saturday, Aug. 18, come and enjoy breakfast sponsored by The America Legion Post 221 and prepared by the Royal Rangers of Tehachapi in the Veterans Hall at 125 E. F St.
Breakfast will be available from 7–9:30 a.m. The Royal Rangers will be serving their traditional “all you can eat” Mountain Festival Pancake Breakfast, which includes pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice, all available within steps of the festival parade. Tickets are now on sale; prices are $5 for adults and $4 for children 10 years old and under. Tickets bought at the door will cost 50 cents more.
The Royal Rangers provide Christian training for boys ages 5 through 14 where the boys will learn how to strengthen themselves spiritually, physically, mentally and socially. During weekly meetings, boys work on a variety of Bible and skill merits, as well as participate in outings such as hiking, fishing, backpacking, derby car races and community service.
The Royal Rangers meet at Christian Life Assembly on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. September through May. Please feel free to contact them at 822-3813 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.