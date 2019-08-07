Before heading to any of the festival events on Saturday, Aug. 18, come and enjoy breakfast sponsored by The America Legion Post 221 and prepared by the Kids Clubs of Tehachapi in the Veterans Hall at 125 E. F St.
Breakfast will be available from 7 to 9:30 a.m. The girls and boys of Kids Clubs will be serving their traditional “all you can eat” Mountain Festival Pancake Breakfast, which includes pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice, all available within steps of the festival parade. Tickets are now on sale; prices are $6 for adults and $4 for children 10 years old and under. Tickets bought at the door will cost $1 more.
Kids Clubs provides Christian training for boys and girls ages 5 through 14. At Kids Clubs, children learn how to strengthen themselves spiritually, physically, mentally and socially, while equipping families to become the spiritual epicenter of a child’s life. During weekly meetings, children learn a variety of Bible lessons and life skills as well as participate in outings such as hiking, fishing, backpacking, derby car races, sleepovers and community service.
Kids Clubs meet at Christian Life Assembly on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. during September through May. Please feel free to contact them at 822-3813 for more information.
