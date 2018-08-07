Hi! I’m Payten Mae Metten. I am 9 years old. I live in Pinon Hills, Calif., and I’m the current Miss Rodeo Kern County Jr. Princess.
I compete with Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association Jr. Rodeo and also the National Police Rodeo Association. In Jr. Rodeo these are the events that I compete in, running barrels, goat tying, pole bending, calf riding and bi rangle flags. In the NPRA I run barrels and goat tie.
I also belong to my local 4H club. My favorite events are running barrels and goat tying. I really enjoying playing outside on my swing set and playing with my Breyer horses.
When I grow up I want to be a scientist for horses or a veterinarian.
