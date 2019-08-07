Since I was a little girl, I had always dreamed of riding horses. Six years ago, that dream became a reality, when my parents bought me horseback riding lessons as a Christmas present. I am 17 years old now and thoroughly enjoy each day I am able to spend with my horses.
I currently study online through Frontier High School, where I will be a senior this next school year.
Since becoming involved with horses, I have experienced how interconnected and varied the western way of life can be whether with agriculture, raising livestock, music, or in rodeo events. Rodeo is a key part of sustaining our heritage. I am looking forward to the opportunity I have to help represent Kern County, Kern County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse and the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association this year as Miss Rodeo Kern County Junior Queen.
I am grateful for my parents and family that have always supported me through all my endeavors.
