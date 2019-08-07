Hello rodeo fans!! Samantha Turner is the 24-year-old daughter of Cindy and Carl Turner. She lives in Waterford with her three loving dogs, Dixie, Brutus and Buster.
Samantha is currently going to school to become an agricultural teacher; she plans to transfer to Fresno State to get her teaching credentials.
Samantha has been riding horses her entire life; she enjoys team penning, sorting, drill team and rodeoing. When she isn't in the arena competing, she enjoys walking with her dogs, bike riding and driving in demolition derbies.
Samantha is very honored to be the 2019 Miss Rodeo Kern County Queen. She looks forward to traveling this year with her court and making memories all year with them as well as the Kern County Sheriff's Posse.
