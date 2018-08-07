Speakeasy, a four-piece smooth jazz ensemble from Bakersfield, formed in the spring of 2009. Speakeasy’s vision is to share their love and talent for music with the community, to encourage a greater appreciation for the arts, and to help create lasting memories for those they play for.
Although the members come from a wide background of experience and styles, and have played with multiple groups and shared their talent for music in many ways, Speakeasy started from humble beginnings.
Starting as a one-time project, Speakeasy has developed into a sought-after group for private events, weddings, clubs, parties, seasonal events, philanthropic and political events, and has developed partnerships with local event planners, coordinators and caterers.
The four members — Don, Joe, Dan and Daniel — all met playing at church and quickly recognized each other’s talents. Don Jacobsen, on saxophone, started on clarinet at 11, began playing saxophone at 15, and studied both classical and jazz genres. He has shared the stage with artists such as Cornelius Bumpus, Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan and Bobby McFerrin.
Joe Verdugo, on keyboard/bass, began playing bass at the age of 13 and played in the jazz ensemble through high school and picked up keys at the age of 26. Joe has played with several local groups and has also played with Bob Bender and Breezin’.
Dan Lopez, on drums, began playing in junior high and has since played with many local groups of varying genres. Although primarily a rock drummer, he began playing jazz in 2008 and has become a regular with the Bakersfield Jazz Workshop.
Daniel Saldaña, on guitar, began on trumpet and French horn, and picked up the guitar at the age of 13. Daniel was primarily self-taught through high school playing in church and small groups, but began classical and jazz study at Cal State Bakersfield in both the Big Band Jazz ensemble and small group jazz ensembles. Daniel has had the honor of playing with artists such as Toshiko Akiyoshi and Ingrid Jensen.
Speakeasy is a redefinition of the jazz band. Pulling from several decades, styles and genres, Speakeasy takes the classics, old school and modern, and creates a musical experience for people of all ages to enjoy. Speakeasy’s goal is to help make events that much more special and to provide them with that last bit of style and class that makes any gathering one to remember.
