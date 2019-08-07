Five seasoned musicians have come together to do what they love best — play rock'n'roll and old-school R&B. The New Vinyl really knows how to show people a good time. The band members are Josh Rich (vocals, guitar, trumpet), Pat Shoptaw (vocals, drums), Phil Serpico (vocals, bass), Danny Melendrez (guitar) and Manny Mendez (vocals, tenor and alto sax).
This is a group of friends who have played music together off and on for more than 30 years. Their infectious sound, with snarling guitars and Memphis-style horns, has had folks groovin’ in their seats and hittin’ the dance floors in all the venues they’ve played.
In addition to headlining and sharing bills at clubs in the Los Angeles area, The New Vinyl has opened for such national and regional blues greats as Sue Foley, Jason Ricci, Rick Holstrum and Junior Watson.
Playin’ for y’all is what moves us, so come on out and let us put our mojo on ya’!
