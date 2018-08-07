The Pat Strong Trio + 2 band performs upbeat great listening music, sung in three- or four-part harmony. The group plays all your favorites, including country, folk, soft rock and jazz. They like “mixing it up” — with songs of all kinds — fast and slow, varying the lead singers, creating a fresh and fun sound for all ages to appreciate.
Pat Strong leads the band as key vocalist and rhythm guitar player. She makes each song her own with her wonderful full-bodied alto voice. Pat wrote the much-requested song titled “Come Sit on My Porch,” which describes the beauty of each Tehachapi season.
Amanda Carroll is the band’s soprano singer, singing many of the leads as well as harmony. Her sweet country and jazz voice adds a beautiful clear soprano sound to the group.
Dave Pelissero plays bass guitar and adds his voice to the mix.
Jack Hill, the group's lead guitarist, also plays a mean harmonica and sings many of the lead songs in his own unique style.
Casey Papac sings some of the leads, and blends her deep alto harmony with Pat, Amanda and Jack. Casey also accompanies the group on an amplified djembe drum.
The Pat Strong Trio + 2 performs at concerts, Triassic Vineyard, Souza Family Vineyard, restaurants, parties, weddings, wine and beer tasting fests, fundraisers, Farmer's Market, Mountain Festival and various other events in the greater Tehachapi area.
On Facebook: Pat Strong Trio Plus 2
To book the band, please call Pat at 661-340-4058.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.