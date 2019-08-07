For more than 20 years, Jason and Christal have been entertaining audiences both large and small. 18 years ago, Christal and Jason first met while being a part of a musical stage production. During this time Jason also performed as a musician on a semi-professional circuit in the Reno area.
Ten years ago, Jason and Christal came together again at yet another stage production. This time they stayed together and became husband and wife. For both of them, these stage and public music performances have garnered a taste for several styles of music genre.
Over the past three years Jason has put his music to the side as he pursues an education in the field of psychology. Still he finds time, on occasion, to jump back on the stage with Christal to entertain once again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.