The 21st annual Thunder on the Mountain Car and Truck Show will be held on Sunday, Aug. 19 in historic downtown Tehachapi.
Before the sun rises, classic and vintage autos will begin lining up to get a good spot near the heart of the car show — the intersection of Green and F streets. At 6 a.m., car show committee members will begin directing the cars to the parking area.
Thunder on the Mountain officially opens at 9 a.m., when the Master of Ceremonies welcomes participants and spectators, and the American flag is presented by the local VFW, while Mike Heckathorn of the band Denim sings our national anthem. The show continues until 3 p.m. with Denim rocking the hits until 2 p.m.
At high noon, stand by to hear a little “Thunder on the Mountain” as all 300 participants are asked to turn the keys in their ignitions at the same time, causing a rumble that spreads from one end of the car show to the other.
T-shirts, large and small raffle tickets, and 50/50 tickets will be on sale in downtown Centennial Plaza during the car show. Buying a raffle ticket gives you a chance to win a Traeger Smoker Grill with accessories, a decorative outdoor fountain, a $1,000 cash prize, a $500 Albertsons gift certificate, a custom-painted Speedway Pedal Car, a Child’s Electric Car, or a wine-rack table.
The small raffle prize tickets are drawn throughout the day at Centennial Plaza and include gift baskets, train sets, Lucas automotive products, children’s bicycles, $100 Albertsons gift certificate, and more than 250 other prizes. The drawings for the large raffle prizes and the popular 50/50 will be held after the trophy presentations which begin at 2 p.m. You need not be present to win a large raffle prize.
The Thunder on the Mountain Car Show Committee is made up of a small group of volunteers whose goal is to host a fun car show, while raising money for scholarships, local charities and community groups.
Proceeds from the 2017 car show were distributed to Thunder on the Mountain Scholarships, Optimal Hospice, Tehachapi Senior Center, Salvation Army (local), Shop with a Cop Program, Tehachapi Community Theater, Honor Flight Program, S.T.O.P (Save Tehachapi’s Orphaned Pets), Have A Heart Humane Society, Tehachapi Humane Society, C.E.R.T. and our local VFW.
The entry fee to put a vehicle in the show is $35. There is no charge to visitors of the show. For information and registration forms, visit the website at www.thunderonthemountain.net. We look forward to seeing you at the show.
