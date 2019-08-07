The 2019 Thunder on the Mountain Car Show Committee, with major support from Youngblood Customs, proudly presents the 22nd annual Thunder on the Mountain Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show on Sunday, Aug. 18 in historic downtown Tehachapi. It is free to the public.
New TOTM Chairman Mike McHenry says an important goal of the show is to give back to the community while hosting a fun car show. To date, past shows have raised almost $500,000 that benefit local schools, charities, veterans support groups and service organizations. This year provides a chance to continue that tradition.
Before the sun rises, "Car Guys & Gals" in classic and vintage autos or motorcycles will begin lining up to get a good spot near the heart of the car show — the intersection of Green and F streets. At 6 a.m., car show committee members will begin directing the cars to the parking area. Thunder on the Mountain officially opens at 9 a.m., when Master of Ceremonies Patrick Donahue welcomes participants and spectators, the American flag is presented by the local VFW and the national anthem is sung. The car show continues until 3 p.m., with the band Mudfish entertaining until 2 p.m.
This year's show features some new trophy classes: "Not Forgotten," "Rat Rods," and five classes of motorcycles including Asian, European and several American bikes, which help bring the total to 38 classes with a dozen other specialty awards vying for trophies. Entry fee is $40 per car or truck, $20 per motorcycle. Fee increases by $5 day of show, subject to availability. Registration forms are available at the Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce office or online.
At high noon, stand by to hear a little "Thunder on the Mountain" as all 300 vehicles and 50 motorcycles are asked to turn the keys in their ignitions at the same time, causing a rumble that spreads from one end of the car show to the other.
There will be crafts and contests for kids, and eight professional pinstripers will be painting panels to auction. T-shirts, large and small raffle tickets, and 50/50 tickets will be on sale in downtown Centennial Plaza during the car show. Buying a raffle ticket gives you a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize, a $500 Albertsons gift certificate, a $500 custom painted and pinstriped Pedal car, an original $650 oil painting, decorative $300 outdoor fountain, and much more. The small raffle prize tickets are drawn throughout the day at Centennial Plaza and include gift baskets and certificates for merchandise, meals and more from local businesses. Only the large raffle winners need not be present to win.
An information booth at the corner of F and Green streets will also be the location of the trophy presentations.
The Thunder on the Mountain Car Show Committee, a nonprofit, is made up of a small group of dedicated volunteers who work hard to put on one of the best car shows of the season. Visitors come from all over California and as far away as Oregon, Idaho and Arizona to enjoy Tehachapi's beauty and hospitality. Come join us for this unique automotive showcase.
Visit our website: www.TOTMcarshow.com , call/text: 661-825-9086, email: totmcarshow@gmail.com
