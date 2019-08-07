TOBACCO AND ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES PROHIBITED IN TEHACHAPI PARKS
Both the Tehachapi Municipal Code and the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District prohibit the possession and use of tobacco and alcohol products in Tehachapi parks without a permit.
The tobacco and alcohol ordinances will be enforced in Central Park during the Mountain Festival. The only exception will be the permitted consumption of alcohol in the designated Beer Garden area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.