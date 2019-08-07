You’re invited to join Christian Life Assembly for Worship In The Park on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 9 to 10 a.m.
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and celebrate Jesus Christ with worship led by the CLA Band as well as a message from Pastor Kevin Caudle.
Free doughnuts and coffee will be served as well. CLA is a “come as you are” church, so everyone is accepted and welcome.
For more information about the event or CLA, please visit their website at clatehachapi.com or call the church office at 822-3813.
