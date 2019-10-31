The Patriots of Kern and the Golden Empire Detachment of the Marine Corps League will commemorate the 244th birthday of the United States Marine Corps during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Kern County Veterans Service Department located at 1120 Golden State Ave., between M and O streets in Bakersfield.
The public is invited to this patriotic event to be held in the parking lot of the Veterans Service Department. The Kern County Fire Department’s huge Garrison flag, presentation of the colors, national anthem, Highland Scots Pipe and Drum Band, and reading of remarks from the 13th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. John Lejeune, and the current Commandant, Gen. David Berger, will precede the traditional cake cutting ceremony.
Historically, during this ceremony, the first piece of cake is served to the oldest Marine present and the second piece is served to the youngest Marine present. This year’s cake will be photo worthy. Division flags representing all Marine Corps divisions are scheduled be on display. For more information, call 868-7300.
Before the ceremony, our legendary S.O.S. breakfast including fruit cocktail, juice and coffee, will be served starting at 8 a.m., while supplies last.
The Marine Corps’ roots can be traced to Nov. 10, 1775 when two battalions of Marines were established and authorized by the Continental Congress to conduct ship-to-ship fighting, provide shipboard security and discipline enforcement, and assist in landing forces.
The Mission of Patriots of Kern: to provide assistance to veterans; to assist youth organizations that promote patriotism, good citizenship and leadership; to provide assistance to the Kern County Veterans Service Department.
Dick Taylor is the volunteer coordinator for the Kern County Veterans Service Department in Bakersfield.
