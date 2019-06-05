Get ready! The Beatles are returning to Tehachapi! As the kickoff for this year’s Concerts in the Park series, Beatles tribute band Ticket to Ride will take the stage for a free concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16 at Philip Marx Central Park in downtown Tehachapi.
Bring your picnic lunches and lawn chairs and get transported to the 1960s with all the great Beatles hits everyone loves. Ticket to Ride’s re-creation of the Beatle experience is simply astonishing. The band has been touring internationally since 1999 and features some of the best Beatles impersonators in the country.
This concert, as well as two others scheduled for July 14, featuring Phil Salazar & The Kinfolk, and Aug. 11, featuring The Novelists, are being presented by Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District in association with Fiddlers Crossing and MusicMX Entertainment. The concert series is sponsored by Lehigh Cement and Grimmway Farms.
“Ticket to Ride” is sure to start out this summer’s Concerts in the Park series with a bang!
Peter Cutler is an audio engineer-producer, singer and guitarist. A native of Los Angeles, he has lived in Tehachapi since 2006.
