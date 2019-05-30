The Dance Craze competition team is wrapping up their fantastic season. This year six teams made up of 19 dancers competed at four competitions throughout central and southern California. Between them all there were six group dances, two trios, eight duets and 18 solos.
Our Elite Team made up of Liliana Smith, Lizzie Clayborn, Kaylee Rivers and Alexa Moore (pictured with instructors Meghan Boggess and Joscelyn Rivers) began the season at Showstopper in Anaheim. Together they earned Platinum and 6th place overall for both their small group jazz and contemporary trio routines.
They continued on to Rainbow competition in Escondido in March. Their contemporary trio took home platinum and 2nd place overall of all senior duet/trios. Liliana Smith received 3rd place overall for her solo. Alexa Moore performed her solo and received platinum and 9th place overall and Dance of the Year runner up. Kaylee Rivers received double platinum, 2nd place over all and won Dancer of the Year for her solo. April saw the team travel to Fresno to compete at KAR regional competition. The team received Elite Top 1st and 1st overall for their contemporary trio. Their small jazz group earned Elite 1st place, Creative Concept Judges Choice, Best Costume, 1st place overall and cash prize. Alexa Moore, Liliana Smith and Kaylee Rivers earned Top 1st, Elite Top 1st, New York Invitation, $500 scholarship to Hollywood, and a Nexus gift card. Alexa Moore was 3rd runner up for Miss Dance. Liliana Smith received 3rd place overall, and 2nd runner up for Miss Dance. Kaylee Rivers received 1st place overall and won Miss Dance for Fresno. May saw the team head back to Anaheim for the LA Dance Magic Competition and convention. They spent the weekend competing and taking classes from dance masters and industry leaders. Kaylee Rivers auditioned and won a scholarship for National competition.
The junior team is comprised of Sophia Ruth, Rebecca Delport, Alaina Sweeney, Abby Trigo, Grayson Peterson and Aby Smith. They began the year strong in Anaheim at the Disneyland Hotel with Showstoppers Competition. The team took home platinum and 1st place overall for their contemporary and jazz routines. March in Escondido at Rainbow competition Sophia Ruth took home Double platinum, 1st place in category and 3rd place overall all for her solo. April in Fresno at KAR competition saw Aby Smith with 3rd runner up Miss Junior Dance for her solo. Rebecca Delport received 2nd runner up for Miss Junior Dance with Sophia Ruth taking home the Miss Junior Dance prize. Alaina Sweeney received 2nd runner up for Primary Miss Teen Dance.
The Debut 2 team includes Ella Wiehn, Cassandra Delport, Nolyn Langford and Audrey Yedinak. They received Judges Choice for their small group dance at Rainbow in Escondido. Audrey Yedinak and Cassandra Delport both received Double Platinum and 1st place for their solos and duet in the Limitless category for dancers with special needs.
The Debut 1 Team is comprised of Jade Price, Brooklyn Rivers and Briley Haney. They each performed a solo, duet and trio at every competition. Jade Price took home a full convention scholarship for her solo while competing at KAR in Fresno. Their trio won 5th place overall and 1st place for the duet with Briley Haney and Jade Price. at LA Dance Magic.
The Baby debut team is made of Faith Wiehn and Skylar Colon. This was Skylar’s first year on the competition team. Faith Wiehn took home 5th place overall for her solo while competing at KAR in Fresno.
This competition year has been so fantastic with new skills mastered, friendships strengthened and hard work paying off. The dancers are looking forward to attending the KAR National competition in Las Vegas at the end of June. Thank you to the community of Tehachapi for dancing with us and supporting our dancers with many fundraisers.
Next year, The Dance Craze is looking forward to moving into their new studio with more space and a third dance room to accommodate the growing number of dancers. Dance team tryouts for the 2019-2020 year will be Friday, Aug. 9. Contact Joscelyn Rivers at thedancecrazeonline@gmail.com.
Elsa Yedinak is a team parent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.