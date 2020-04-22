The world is currently dealing with a pandemic that is changing life as we know it. With the studio being on lockdown until May, The Dance Craze is now offering virtual classes. With schools closed for the rest of the academic year, parents are looking for ideas for their kids to stay active at home.
Studio director Joscelyn Rivers received many messages from her students and their families stating how much they missed the studio and dancing. With the outbreak and quarantine, The Dance Craze wanted to be able to keep some normalcy in the kids' lives. These classes can also be for the whole family to get up and be active.
Staying active is so important since we are all stuck inside. Dance not only helps your physical health, but also your mental health. It is even proven that exercise can improve how you are feeling. Exercising releases endorphins that better your mood. Dance not only helps your mental health, but also your physical health.
Rivers and all The Dance Craze staff have been working hard on making classes accessible through Zoom video conferencing in various styles such as ballet, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, contemporary, themed 2- to 6-year-old classes, ballroom, ZumbaFit, DanceFit and more.
All students are encouraged to take as many classes as possible. Beginner students are encouraged to take more advanced classes as well as their normal classes for a little challenge. More advanced students are encouraged to take beginner classes as well as their normal classes to brush up on the basics.
The Dance Craze is also creating weekly game nights that are free and open to any kid in the community that would like to participate including scavenger hunts and virtual escape rooms.
"We want to find the silver lining in this time and really connect to the community. Even with the stay-at-home order, we have noticed the kids love dancing together and making memories with their families," said Rivers, the owner.
We at The Dance Craze are happy that our students are still able to create amazing memories and enjoy dancing. For more information, visit our website at thedancecrazeonline.com or email us at thedancecrazeonline@gmail.com. They can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.
Lilyana Smith is a member of The Dance Craze.
