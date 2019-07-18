On June 22, The Dance Craze hosted their 5th annual recital. For the second year, it took place at Dore Theatre in Bakersfield. "The Greatest Show" was indeed the greatest show.
The opening number featured 30 dancers from ages 5 and up, dancing in a lively production number to the hit song, “The Greatest Show” from the movie soundtrack. There were character representations from the whole movie including P.T. Barnum, trapeze artists, acrobats, fire breathers, a lion and their tamers and much more. It was a fantastic way to get the crowd of nearly 400 excited for the show.
The show continued on, telling a story of the amazing sights at the circus. The audience was entertained by the 2- and 3-year-old dancers performing to “Circus Poodles” by Linda Arnold. They were adorable in their pink fluffy tutus with pink poodle ear headbands. They were awed by the mystical ballet performed to “Magic” by Sia.
Following intermission was the heartwarming father-daughter dance to the song “Dance with My Daughter” by Jason Blaine, where more than a few happy tears were shed. There was a good flow between young and older dancers, mixing up the beginner level with the experienced and allowing the show to move quickly along. The audience was entertained with beautiful ballet dances; lively jazz numbers and exciting hip hop routines, all keeping consistent with the theme of the show.
Backstage, dancers were kept busy with a magician, balloon animals, coloring and movies to watch. The Dance Craze competition team had a successful sale of flowers, stuffed animals and concessions. The profit helped team members get a start on next year's plans. At the conclusion of the show, all the dancers were brought out for the final bow in a big celebration of their hard work and commitment to their sport.
The Dance Craze is happy to continue their commitment to the Tehachapi community in providing excellent instruction in a fun and supportive environment. They are excited to be growing again this year with movement to a new location and addition of another dance room allowing three consecutive classes at once. For more information, check out thedancecrazeonline.com or contact studio owner, Joscelyn Rivers, at 823-1213.
Elsa Yedinak is the mother of one of the members on the competition team.
