Planning for the most fun fundraising event in Tehachapi, Cheers to Charity, is underway. Aviator Park, at the Tehachapi Airport, will be the setting for the sixth year of this annual fundraiser. Shade trees, acres of grass, plenty of parking and a gentle breeze provide a cool venue on a hot August night.
Scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, Cheers to Charity benefits local nonprofit organizations and features music, food, wines, craft and home-brewed beers — beneath the canopy of a Tehachapi starry sky. Desserts, non-alcoholic elixirs, choice cigars (available for purchase) and a silent auction are also on tap.
2019 proceeds will benefit: Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Foundation, Friends of the Tehachapi Library, Tehachapi Society of Pilots, the Central California Animal Disaster Team, Tehachapi Mountain Search and Rescue, Tehachapi Rotary Foundation, Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club, Tehachapi Parks Foundation and Stallion Springs Community Emergency Response Team.
The reviews, from last year, were over the top! In addition to raising money for worthy causes, Cheers to Charity is just a whole lot of fun. To date, nearly two dozen sponsors have stepped up to support the event.
For me, the best part is the opportunity to support many local nonprofit organizations. Each year, we have the blessing of distributing funds to a wide variety of nonprofits. This year will be no different.
Sponsors to date include the presenting sponsor Aspen Builders Inc., BHE Renewables, Advantage Real Estate, Sangera Subaru, Sun Select Produce, Brookfield Renewables, Veritas Tapas & Wine Bar, Waste Management, Columbo Construction, County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, South Street Digital, Terra Gen Operations, Alta One Credit Union, Airstreams Renewables, World Wind and Solar, Picture Perfect Parties, Chris and Bruce Zigtema, Lara and Mike Berard, Bank of the Sierra, Travel By Jenni, State Farm Insurance - Bill Kotz, Fastrip, Adaptive Aerospace and Sage Ranch.
The Tehachapi News, the Loop Community Newspaper, The Bakersfield Californian and KGET TV-17 are current media sponsors. Additional sponsorships are still available.
Cheers to Charity has become a celebration of flavors with dozens of food, wine, beer and non-alcoholic choices. Tehachapi’s own Dorner Family Vineyard, Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Company, Stray Leaves Vineyard, Los Viajeros Vineyard and Triassic Legacy Vineyards will be there to pour their wine. Justin Vineyards, Opolo Vineyards, Tobin James Cellars, Temblor Brewing and Great Change Brewing will also join the celebration.
Additional wines and craft beers will be added to the evening’s offerings; and 16 home brewers will compete for the now coveted Cheers to Charity medallion.
Buy tickets early because last year, we sold out! General admission: $70/$75 at the door, VIP tickets: $125, no VIP tickets at the door. Designated Driver tickets are $30 and $70 respectively. Log on to cheerstocharity.net or Eventbrite.com to purchase online or buy tickets at Veritas Tapas and Wine Bar, Dahlia’s a Boutique, and P Dubs Grill on South Street.
Help put the “FUN” in this annual Fund-raiser — join us at Cheers to Charity 2019!
Mary Beth Garrison is the founder and president of Cheers to Charity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.