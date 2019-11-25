The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce will kick off the holiday season Saturday, Dec. 7, with the 19th annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting.
Lauded for its nighttime uniqueness, "The Magic of Christmas" will begin at 5:30 p.m., and will travel along F Street, beginning at Mulberry.
Each year, the Chamber of Commerce brings these events downtown as a way to bring the community together, to visit with old friends, make new friends and drink hot chocolate while watching the parade.
"The best viewing is probably between Pauly to Davis streets," said Ida Perkins, president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
According to Perkins, this year's parade will be as colorful as ever and feature approximately 75 entrants; however, applications continued to roll in up until the deadline.
Judges will once again select their favorite entries from their post to be located at F and Green streets.
Immediately following the parade, Santa will return to the Depot where he will gather more wish lists as the crowd gathers in front of the Depot for the annual lighting of the town's Christmas tree.
"Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Depot to talk to the little ones and take pictures," Perkins said.
The parade will feature the Tehachapi High School marching band, equestrians, floats, antique vehicles, civic organizations and all-things Christmas.
Said Perkins, "Come downtown and join us at the Tehachapi Christmas Parade as we ring in the holiday season."
For information on the 19th Annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, call Perkins at 822-4180.
